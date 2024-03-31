Abacus Planning Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,604 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 172.6% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $122.36 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.77.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

