Abacus Planning Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,244,000 after purchasing an additional 103,829 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $723,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $344.20 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $241.02 and a twelve month high of $348.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

