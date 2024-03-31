Abacus Planning Group Inc. Makes New $19.36 Million Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 196,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 4.1% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $99.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.04. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.66.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

