Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $736,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $27.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $157.14 billion, a PE ratio of 77.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

