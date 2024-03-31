Abacus Planning Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 42,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $162.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.87. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.