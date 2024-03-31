Abacus Planning Group Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,799 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $86.48 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.10. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

