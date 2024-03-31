Abacus Planning Group Inc. Acquires 140 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1 %

IBM stock opened at $190.96 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.66 and a 200-day moving average of $164.65. The company has a market capitalization of $175.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

Get Our Latest Report on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.