4,251 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Purchased by Marks Wealth LLC

Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 0.1% of Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,631,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,050,000 after buying an additional 7,937,334 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32,472.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,039,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,165,000 after buying an additional 6,021,089 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,377,000 after buying an additional 5,131,234 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,114,000 after buying an additional 4,150,652 shares during the period.

Shares of VGIT opened at $58.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.1762 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

