Weybosset Research & Management LLC Invests $220,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $481,621,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marriott International by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 16.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,665 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total value of $617,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,742.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 in the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.5 %

Marriott International stock opened at $252.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.78. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.15 and a 52 week high of $256.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Further Reading

