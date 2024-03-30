Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Biohaven makes up 0.2% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,606,000 after buying an additional 464,530 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Biohaven by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,769,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,071,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Biohaven by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Biohaven by 28.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,638,000 after purchasing an additional 488,320 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Biohaven by 1.0% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,063,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,371,000 after purchasing an additional 20,279 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $54.69 on Friday. Biohaven Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.31.

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.40). On average, research analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Biohaven from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

