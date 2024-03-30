Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Position Raised by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 479.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 117.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $93.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $94.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.12. The company has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 146.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 381.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Welltower

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.