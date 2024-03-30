Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Wedbush lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.60. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

KEY stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.94. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.13%.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

