Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 263 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 26,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 92,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.4 %

JPM opened at $200.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $576.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $126.22 and a 12 month high of $200.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.87.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

