Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Viant Technology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

NASDAQ:DSP opened at $10.66 on Friday. Viant Technology has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.35 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $42.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Viant Technology will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

