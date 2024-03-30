Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $24,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.63 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

