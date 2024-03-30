Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VYM stock opened at $120.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.37. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

