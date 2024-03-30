United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Increased by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 3.2% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MWA Asset Management bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $8,571,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after buying an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE UPS opened at $148.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.22. The company has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

