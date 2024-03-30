Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.37.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UGP. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

UGP stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06. Ultrapar Participações has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.0723 dividend. This is an increase from Ultrapar Participações’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UGP. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 254.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 128.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. 3.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

