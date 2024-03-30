Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE TNP opened at $25.39 on Thursday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of -0.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the third quarter valued at $403,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the third quarter valued at $1,120,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 367,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 58,451 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 13,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

