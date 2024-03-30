Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$181.78.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$138.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares lowered Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of TRI opened at C$210.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$209.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$191.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.90. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of C$159.25 and a 52-week high of C$217.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.52 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 4.9443014 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thomson Reuters

In other news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.75, for a total transaction of C$744,562.50. In other Thomson Reuters news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total value of C$95,392.80. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.75, for a total transaction of C$744,562.50. Insiders own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

