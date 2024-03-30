The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,960 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.3% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 411.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443,257 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,075,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $122.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

