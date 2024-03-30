The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $843,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 10,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $417.69 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $419.20. The stock has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $389.40 and a 200-day moving average of $357.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

