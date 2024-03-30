The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,669 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.53.

Shares of BA opened at $192.99 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.44, a PEG ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

