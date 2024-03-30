The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Raised by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,585 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Whelan Financial bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.53.

Boeing Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BA opened at $192.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.75 billion, a PE ratio of -52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.72.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

