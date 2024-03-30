StockNews.com Upgrades Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) to Buy

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Rocky Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Rocky Brands Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of RCKY opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.30 million, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.96. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $32.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $125.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.90 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.26%. Analysts expect that Rocky Brands will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 48,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 103.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 4.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 14.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

