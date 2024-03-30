StockNews.com Downgrades Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) to Sell

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Southern First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.61. The firm has a market cap of $259.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern First Bancshares news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $77,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,896.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $31,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,513 shares of company stock worth $109,477. Insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFST. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 22.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

