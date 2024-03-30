StockNews.com Downgrades Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) to Sell

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on HBNC. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.
Horizon Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %
Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Horizon Bancorp
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 15,638 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,192,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,598,000 after buying an additional 43,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.
Horizon Bancorp Company Profile
Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.
