StockNews.com Downgrades Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) to Hold

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $74.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.62 and a 200 day moving average of $75.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,471.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.04. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $88.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $295.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $31,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,941,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,354 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $1,743,594.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,042.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 429 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $31,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,368 shares in the company, valued at $11,941,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,897 shares of company stock worth $3,190,458. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Blackbaud by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Blackbaud by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 17,240 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

