Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $210.30 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.41.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

