Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $656,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $152.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.89 and its 200-day moving average is $139.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $155.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,312 shares of company stock valued at $37,268,315. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.