Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $33.97 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 5.4% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $33,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,810 shares of company stock valued at $26,107,692 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $1,325.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,275.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,065.08. The company has a market cap of $614.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,230.18.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

