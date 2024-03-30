Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 71.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $259.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.40. The stock has a market cap of $366.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $198.61 and a 1-year high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.