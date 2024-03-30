Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,875 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.8% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $190,270,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $147,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $91.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.14. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.05.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

