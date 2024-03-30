Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 49,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Alphabet stock opened at $152.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $155.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,312 shares of company stock worth $37,268,315. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

