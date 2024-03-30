Sprylogics International Corp (TSE:BRA) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Sprylogics International Corp (TSE:BRA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Sprylogics International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year.
