SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $111.63

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $111.63 and last traded at $111.59, with a volume of 691698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.65.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,770,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,126,000 after purchasing an additional 377,788 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 784.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,237,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,116,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,671,000 after purchasing an additional 29,762 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 60.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 370,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,331,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 349,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,746,000 after purchasing an additional 30,332 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

