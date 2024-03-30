SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stake Boosted by Highland Financial Advisors LLC

Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,113 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 9.0% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $61.53 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $61.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

