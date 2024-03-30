SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

SolarWinds Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWI opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.40 and a beta of 0.97. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $13.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $198.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.54 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. Research analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd.

Institutional Trading of SolarWinds

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SolarWinds by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

