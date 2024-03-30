Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Position Raised by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total value of $2,045,532.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,014,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 12,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total transaction of $3,509,962.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,344.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total value of $2,045,532.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,014,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,664 shares of company stock valued at $13,189,544 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $296.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.80 and its 200-day moving average is $275.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $226.68 and a 1-year high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

