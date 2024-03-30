Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 430.50 ($5.44) and last traded at GBX 426.70 ($5.39). Approximately 15,657,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 422 ($5.33).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.03) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 400 ($5.05) to GBX 475 ($6.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 295.25 ($3.73).

The company has a market cap of £35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,471.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 352.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 286.42.

In related news, insider Helen McCabe purchased 3,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 307 ($3.88) per share, for a total transaction of £12,101.94 ($15,293.74). In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Wendy Mars acquired 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 381 ($4.81) per share, with a total value of £1,821.18 ($2,301.50). Also, insider Helen McCabe acquired 3,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 307 ($3.88) per share, for a total transaction of £12,101.94 ($15,293.74). Insiders purchased 10,063 shares of company stock worth $3,378,648 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

