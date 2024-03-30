Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 14,723 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,723 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

