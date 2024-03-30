Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Wintrust Financial Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the bank will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.95 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.17.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

WTFC opened at $104.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.38. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $58.12 and a 12-month high of $105.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

