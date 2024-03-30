Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Purchases 211 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 588.5% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.13.

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $144.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

