Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $718,000 Stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC decreased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Up 0.1 %

SBCF opened at $25.39 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.21.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $128.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.33 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.