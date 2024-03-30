Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,717,000. Constant Guidance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 38,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 17,282 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $116.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $461.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

