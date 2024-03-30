Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $245.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $61.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.25. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $42.79 and a 52-week high of $66.18.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $94,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,328.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $111,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,599.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $94,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,328.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 28,000 shares of company stock worth $612,850. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,927,000 after purchasing an additional 68,211 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,106,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,515,000 after buying an additional 547,336 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 544,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after buying an additional 161,643 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 512.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 45,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

