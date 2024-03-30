Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for PVH Corp. Raised by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for PVH in a report issued on Tuesday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $3.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.49. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $10.48 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for PVH’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.93.

PVH stock opened at $140.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.87. PVH has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $140.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.77%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in PVH by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in PVH by 281.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

