Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for The Boeing Company Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Boeing in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boeing’s FY2026 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.53.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $192.99 on Thursday. Boeing has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $5,010,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

