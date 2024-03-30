Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Dollar Tree, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a report released on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $6.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.86 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.57 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.75.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $133.15 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $161.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.19.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

