Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.93 Per Share (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.93 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.90. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

PEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.38.

Shares of PEG opened at $66.78 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $67.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,673,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,509,864,000 after buying an additional 7,103,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,020,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,879,225,000 after purchasing an additional 726,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,420,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,648,000 after purchasing an additional 324,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,253,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,876,000 after purchasing an additional 221,305 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,638,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,068,000 after purchasing an additional 588,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,574 shares of company stock worth $419,108. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Further Reading

